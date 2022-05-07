Chelsea sold to group fronted by LA Dodgers part owner

“In addition the proposed new owners will commit £1.75 billion ($2.159 billion) in further investment for the benefit of the club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the academy, the women’s team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation."

Britain's Press Association said Eldridge Industries chief executive Boehly was in London on Friday night and was expected to attend Chelsea’s Premier League match with Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise and he also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

The challenge will be maintaining the expectation of regular trophies produced under the expensive transformation of Chelsea following Abramovich's buyout, which led to a 50-year English title drought ending.

Chelsea won 21 trophies in the 19 years of Abramovich’s ownership which is ending abruptly after his assets were frozen as part of British government sanctions as part of a crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion in Ukraine in February.

