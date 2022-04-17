ajc logo
X

New owner incoming, Chelsea into FA Cup final with Liverpool

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

National & World News
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Chelsea will play Liverpool in the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

LONDON (AP) — Complete the sale of Chelsea inside four weeks and the new ownership will have an FA Cup final to attend.

Who will be representing the club in the royal box at Wembley Stadium on May 14 is still to be determined.

As the three remaining bidders wait to discover if they are chosen to buy out sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich, the west London club beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semifinals of world soccer's oldest competition on Sunday.

Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount ensured the eight-time FA Cup winners will be back at Wembley on May 14 to face Liverpool which beat them at the national stadium on penalties in the League Cup final in February.

“Now it’s time to get our payback,” Mount said.

Before then it could take 3 billion pounds ($4 billion) to gain control of Chelsea once the enforced sale goes through.

The ownership contenders are, in part, being assessed on how much they will have to invest throughout the club, including player recruitment. The victory over Palace was produced by goals from graduates of the Chelsea academy that benefited from Abramovich’s lavish spending.

Such is the challenge to break into the first team, both had to gain playing experience on loan elsewhere, including Loftus-Cheek at London rival Palace.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s career was also stalled by rupturing his Achilles tendon in May 2019 and he hadn’t scored for the club since that month until breaking the deadlock against Palace in the 65th minute.

“It’s been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form again," Loftus Cheek said. "I always believed in myself and I always wanted to play for Chelsea.

“The reason I’m still here is my mentality. I still believe in myself."

It was Tyrick Mitchell being dispossessed that created the opening for Chelsea which ended with Kai Havertz’s attempted pass deflecting off Marc Guehi to the edge of the penalty area where Loftus-Cheek struck into the top corner.

“He (Loftus-Cheek) is the opposite of overconfidence,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “We need to install the confidence into his body and his game. This is the next step for him to feel the influence he can have.”

Mount’s goal in the 76th minute came after playing a one-two with Timo Werner before having the time and space to shoot past Jack Butland.

A week that featured a Champions League quarterfinal elimination at Real Madrid ended on a high for Chelsea reaching a sixth final in a year under Tuchel — with the FIFA Club World Cup, European Cup and UEFA Super Cup lifted. Chelsea lost the 2021 FA Cup final to Leicester.

“It was challenging for us to keep that focus and discipline because you know our schedule — a very demanding schedule,” Tuchel said. “This is where the credit goes to my team.”

There was double semifinal success for Chelsea on Sunday. The Women's FA Cup holders beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to set up a final meeting with Manchester City at Wembley on May 15 — the day after the men's showpiece in the same venue.

PREMIER LEAGUE

There were two Premier League games on Sunday impacting the fight to avoid relegation.

Newcastle looks sure to survive after Bruno Guimarães completed a comeback by scoring his second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester. The northeast side moved 12 points clear of the drop zone with six games remaining, with the resurgence aided by the new Saudi ownership signing Guimarães in the January transfer window.

Burnley's first game since the firing of Sean Dyche on Friday ended in a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Burnley moved three points behind Everton, which is in 17th place and just out of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea players celebrate after Mason Mount scored their second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Chelsea players celebrate after Mason Mount scored their second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Chelsea players celebrate after Mason Mount scored their second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined ShapeCaption
Crystal Palace players react after Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, foreground left, scored the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Crystal Palace players react after Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, foreground left, scored the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Combined ShapeCaption
Crystal Palace players react after Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, foreground left, scored the opening goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

Combined ShapeCaption
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined ShapeCaption
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday April 17, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined ShapeCaption
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, right, and Norwich City's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday April 10, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, right, and Norwich City's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday April 10, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Combined ShapeCaption
Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, right, and Norwich City's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road, Norwich, England, Sunday April 10, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Credit: Adam Davy

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead8h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
2h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

10-year-old girl dead after house fire in Loganville
33m ago
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

10-year-old girl dead after house fire in Loganville
33m ago
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide
20h ago
The Latest
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
17m ago
For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a case of diminishing returns
23m ago
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
27m ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
21h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top