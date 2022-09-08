ajc logo
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel

FILE - Brighton's head coach Graham Potter during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chelsea have announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

FILE - Brighton's head coach Graham Potter during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chelsea have announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

2 hours ago
Graham Potter has been hired as Chelsea manager after choosing to leave fellow Premier League team Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter was hired as Chelsea manager on Thursday after choosing to leave fellow Premier League team Brighton.

Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was fired on Wednesday after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with Chelsea’s new ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

The 47-year-old Potter has signed a five-year contract. His appointment might be regarded as a gamble by Chelsea because of Potter’s lack experience coaching at soccer’s highest level.

Potter has won only one trophy as a coach, the Swedish Cup in 2017 during his time in charge of Ostersund from 2011-18. He then coached Swansea for one season in English soccer’s second division before taking over at Brighton in 2019.

Potter is widely admired as one of the country’s best tacticians and has a brave, entertaining style of play that has won plaudits if not trophies.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

