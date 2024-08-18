Chelsea coach Maresca defends decision to make Fernandez captain after racist chant

Fofana, who is French and also started Sunday's match for Chelsea, had referred to the Argentina players' chant as "uninhibited racism." The French Football Federation also filed a complaint to FIFA.

But Maresca said Fernandez — who reportedly apologized to his teammates — had acknowledged he made a mistake and that it was time to move on.

“The reason why (he was captain) is because I can see that his teammates, they recognize him like a reference, like a captain,” the Italian said. “I don't know about you but I did mistakes in the past, and I recognized (it). And I think as a human being if you did a mistake and you recognize (it), you are not going to be punished your whole life.”

Like other Premier League games this opening weekend, it began with all players taking a knee before kickoff to highlight the ongoing fight against racism in soccer.

Maresca also downplayed a statement sent out by Sterling's representatives saying they wanted “clarity” about the winger's future at the club after he didn't even make the bench against City. Chelsea bloated its already large squad even further by bringing in nine new players in the offseason, none of which started the season opener.

“It was a technical decision, no more than that,” Maresca said about Sterling being left out. "In the next day, we will clarify in case we need to. ___

