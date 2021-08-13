Chelsea Clinton plans full year of 'She Persisted' books

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular “She Persisted” children's series with “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference.” Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Florence Nightingale, Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg among others, and Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations.

“She Persisted in Science” comes out March 1, Philomel Books announced Friday. Philomel is a Penguin Random House imprint.