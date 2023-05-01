'Cheers' bar, 'Tonight Show' set among TV history at auction

“I just decided these pieces should go back to the fans and let them enjoy them and then when that good day comes when a TV museum is effectuated, these pieces will be well cared for in the hands of passionate fans and collectors," said Comisar, 58.

Comisar, who grew up in Los Angeles, said that after school each day he “grabbed my Pop-Tarts and I sat down in front of the TV set" to watch characters who “felt almost like after-school friends.”

After graduating from high school, Comisar became a comedy writer and began spending time on studio lots, where he realized that items from the TV shows he loved were languishing, with no system in place to save or archive them. He said that when shows went off the air, props would be sold or thrown away, or end up back in the costume department for rent.

He said the bar from “Cheers,” complete with the names of the show's stars carved into it, was in studio storage with a dead skunk in it when he acquired it.

The collection that Comisar has curated includes so many different shows that there’s something there to appeal to everyone, said Joshua Benesh, Heritage's chief strategy officer.

The collection, he said, also stands out for the way Comisar put it together. “James was out there in the field, in the wild, piecing properties together and discovering things that didn't have value at the time,” he said.

Benesh said though that in recent years, the entertainment memorabilia market "has come alive.”

“We now understand just how rare some of these things are and how fundamental to our collective popular culture they are," Benesh said. “These characters are iconic. They've become part of the fabric of who we are.”