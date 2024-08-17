Nation & World News

Chechen warlord invites Musk to Russia after he's filmed driving machine-gun mounted Cybertruck

Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov has invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia after being filmed behind the wheel of one of the company’s Cybertrucks mounted with a machine gun
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov invited Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Russia on Saturday after being filmed behind the wheel of one of the company's Cybertrucks mounted with a machine gun.

In a clip posted on Kadyrov's Telegram channel, the self-styled strongman was seen taking the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck for a leisurely drive before standing astride the machine gun mounted in the truck bed, draped with belts of ammunition.

In a gushing post, Kadyrov, who rules over Chechnya, a republic within the Russian Federation, described the vehicle as "undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world. I literally fell in love."

He also said he would donate the vehicle to Russian forces fighting in the invasion of Ukraine. “It’s not for nothing that they call this a cyberbeast,” he said. “I’m sure that this beast will bring plenty of benefits to our troops.”

Kadyrov, who was sanctioned by the U.S. after being linked to numerous human rights violations, said he received the truck from Musk, although this was not independently confirmed. Messages left with Tesla seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Kadyrov also took advantage of the video clip to invite Musk to Chechnya.

“I don’t think the Russian Foreign Ministry would mind such a trip,” he said. “And, of course, we’re waiting for your new developments that will help us finish our special military operation (in Ukraine)."

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in the Kursk operation. AP visited a seized...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

More Russians are urged to flee Ukraine's cross-border attack as the Kremlin scrambles to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine gambled on an incursion deep into Russian territory. The bold move changed the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris campaign reserves $370M in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push15m ago
Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the...20m ago
Tim Walz is returning to his home state where there's a battle over a key Nebraska...32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement