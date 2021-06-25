ajc logo
X

Chauvin offers condolences to Floyd family at sentencing

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Caption
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
9 minutes ago
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has offered condolences to George Floyd’s family in a brief statement in court before hearing his sentence for second-degree murder

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin offered condolences to George Floyd's family on Friday in a brief statement in court before hearing his sentence for second-degree murder.

It was the first time that Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd's family.

Chauvin approached the bench with his attorney and explained to Judge Peter Cahill that “due to some additional legal matters at hand, I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time.” Chauvin still faces federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death.

He briefly told Cahill that “I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family” and said “there's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some some peace of mind. Thank you."

__

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Caption
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, right, accompanied by defense attorney Eric Nelson, addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence his client to probation and time already served,   probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
Caption
FILE - In this April 13, 2021 file image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Nelson is asking that the judge sentence his client to probation and time already served,   probationary sentence, limiting his incarceration to time served, or in the alternative, a downward durational departure in crafting its sentence for Mr. Chauvin. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Cahill, has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)
Caption
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, speaks during the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Cahill, has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Caption
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
WATCH LIVE: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20+ years in prison in George...
2
Chauvin breaks silence at sentencing in George Floyd's death
3
'Miss you.' Floyd's daughter speaks at Chauvin's sentencing
4
Doctor blasts Wisconsin senator's COVID vaccine skepticism
5
Infrastructure deal now in doubt; GOP senators 'blindsided'
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top