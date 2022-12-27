Chasing 78th win, Shiffrin takes big 1st-run lead in GS

Shiffrin, who was the 2018 Olympic champion, has won 14 giant slaloms in her career, but none since triumphing in Courchevel, France, in December 2021. She had just one podium result from the seven giant slaloms so far in the calendar year 2022.

Opening the race in sunny conditions, Shiffrin was flawless except for the final few gates, where several others found a faster line.

U.S. ski team coach Magnus Andersson will set the gates for the second run on the Panorama course, which was in solid condition despite days of mild weather in eastern Austria.

“For me, it’s much better than I expected for the warm temperatures. The surface is very solid, it’s just some spots that will be breaking a bit,” Shiffrin said. “For the second run, there is going to be some tracks. I just have to be very tough and very aggressive.”

Marta Bassino, who leads the discipline standings after winning the previous GS, was 0.87 behind, and Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden had 0.96 to make up in the second leg.

Bassino’s Italian teammate Sofia Goggia, who is runner-up to Shiffrin in the overall standings, does not compete at Semmering.

The race is a replacement for the season-opening giant slalom that was canceled in another Austrian resort, Sölden, in October, and is the first in a three-day series, followed by another GS on Wednesday and a night slalom the next day.

Shiffrin won all three events when Semmering last hosted races on three consecutive days in December 2016 and the American was on her way to her first overall World Cup title.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Giovanni Auletta Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Credit: Piermarco Tacca Credit: Piermarco Tacca

Credit: Piermarco Tacca Credit: Piermarco Tacca

Credit: Piermarco Tacca Credit: Piermarco Tacca