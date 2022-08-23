BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor set to announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks
Chase Young to miss Commanders' first four games this season

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young walks to the field before an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young walks to the field before an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders' first four games of the season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

Coach Ron Rivera already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. Young injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay.

JURGENSEN TO BE HONORED

The Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 in their regular-season finale against the rival Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 7 or 8. Jurgensen played 11 of his 18 NFL seasons for Washington and spent 38 more as a radio broadcaster, giving him a total of 55 years with the organization.

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the No. 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field," co-owner Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players.”

The team announced the honor on Jurgensen's 88th birthday.

“I am very humbled by this recognition,” he said. “It is an honor of a lifetime to have my jersey retired with a franchise I spent 55 years of my life with.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, center, warms up during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, center, warms up during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young, center, warms up during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sideline before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sideline before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young stands on the sideline before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) walks off the field after the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) walks off the field after the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) walks off the field after the second half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young makes his way to the locker room during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) chats with young fans before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) chats with young fans before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) chats with young fans before a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

FILE - Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen looks to pass against the Giants during an NFL football game in 1974. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen looks to pass against the Giants during an NFL football game in 1974. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen looks to pass against the Giants during an NFL football game in 1974. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - Former Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sits in a golf cart in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - Former Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sits in a golf cart in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - Former Washington quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sits in a golf cart in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 later this season. The former Washington quarterback and longtime radio broadcaster will be honored in the team's regular-season finale Jan. 7 or 8 against the rival Dallas Cowboys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

