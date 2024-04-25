Nation & World News

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in local qualifier and fails in bid to play in US Open

Charlie Woods failed to qualify for his first U.S. Open after shooting 9-over 81 in a local qualifying event in Florida
FILE - Charlie Woods tees off during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, failed to qualify for his first U.S. Open after shooting 9-over 81 on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida.(AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File)
43 minutes ago

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods failed to qualify for his first U.S. Open after shooting 9-over 81 on Thursday in a local qualifying event.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tied for 61st among the 74 players who finished the 6,975-yard layout at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club. The top five advanced to regional qualifying.

Woods shot 40 on the front nine, going bogey-double bogey on his first two holes and following a birdie on the par-3 fifth with another double bogey. He shot 41 on the back with three bogeys and a double bogey.

The U.S. Open is at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina from June 13-16.

Woods also struggled in February in a pre-qualifier for the PGA's Cognizant Classic, taking a 12 on one hole and shooting a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

