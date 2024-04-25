Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in local qualifier and fails in bid to play in US Open

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods failed to qualify for his first U.S. Open after shooting 9-over 81 on Thursday in a local qualifying event.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tied for 61st among the 74 players who finished the 6,975-yard layout at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club. The top five advanced to regional qualifying.

Woods shot 40 on the front nine, going bogey-double bogey on his first two holes and following a birdie on the par-3 fifth with another double bogey. He shot 41 on the back with three bogeys and a double bogey.

The U.S. Open is at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 2 in North Carolina from June 13-16.

Woods also struggled in February in a pre-qualifier for the PGA's Cognizant Classic, taking a 12 on one hole and shooting a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

___

