Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Charli xcx’s' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards

Charli xcx’s “Brat” reign continues, as she cleared the decks at this year’s BRIT Awards – the U.K.’s leading music awards show
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Charli xcx accepts the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Charli xcx accepts the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
By SIAN WATSON – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Charli xcx's "Brat" reign continues, as she cleared the decks at this year's BRIT Awards – the U.K.'s leading music awards show.

She won five awards at the 2025 Brits including artist, song and album of the year for "Brat," as well as the Songwriter of the year, which was announced ahead of the glitzy ceremony, in London Saturday. The awards come hot on the heels of Charli's wins at the Grammys last month, where she took the coveted Best Album.

Chappell Roan won Best International Artist and Best International Song. Fontaines D.C. won Best International Group.

The Cure received their first nomination in 30 years, for their deeply orchestral record "Songs of a Lost World." The Beatles were also nominated for the first time since 1977 for their first and only original recording of the 21st century.

Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage, performing a medley of her hits, including whimsical country track "Please, Please, Please" - which she recently re-recorded with Dolly Parton. Carpenter was also the recipient of the Global Success Award – the first time an international artist has received the honor.

The show featured a tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne after the singer was found dead aged 31 last year.

Founded in 1977, the Brits have evolved from a rough-around-the-edges industry event to a slick showcase for U.K. talent that has boosted the careers of future megastars including Adele.

Myles Smith received the coveted Brits Rising Star award – following in the footsteps of Sam Fender and Adele. Speaking earlier in the week he said last year going to the BRIT Awards was a "dream" and it was great to be able to perform at the show knowing he has an award in his “back pocket”

Other performances included Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender.

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - Charli xcx accepts the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sam Fender performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lola Young performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sam Fender, centre, accepts the best rock/alternative act award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jorja Smith, centre, and Ezra Collective perform during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Jorja Smith performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Host Jack Whitehall pays tribute to Liam Payne during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Martin Compston, left, and Vicky McClure during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lola Young performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Martin Compston, left, and Vicky McClure during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lola Young performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lizzie Mayland, from left, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris, from the group 'The Last Dinner Party', accept the best new artist award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lizzie Mayland, from left, Georgia Davies, Aurora Nishevci, Emily Roberts and Abigail Morris, from the group 'The Last Dinner Party', accept the best new artist award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Inductees Dave Stewart, left, and Annie Lennox of Eurythmics pose in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Invision

British musicians release a silent album to protest plans to let AI use their work

Paul McCartney's next book, 'Wings,' is a look back at the group he formed after the Beatles

My long, winding journey to secure Beyoncé tickets

My journey to buy Beyonce tickets: Was it stressful? Yes. Did I cry? Yes. Was it worth it? Yes.

The Latest

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) looks to pass the puck to a teammate during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)

Credit: AP

Florida Panthers acquire D Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks

5m ago

Judge rules head of watchdog agency must keep his job, says Trump's bid to oust him was unlawful

10m ago

Flagg returns for 2nd half after leaving No. 2 Duke’s game against Florida State following hard foul

20m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake