Charles Spencer, younger brother of Princess Diana, is writing a book about his boarding school

British historian Charles Spencer is working on a book about his years at the Maidwell Hall boarding school and the painful lessons he endured
National & World News
57 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — British author-journalist Charles Spencer is working on a book about his childhood years at the Maidwell Hall boarding school and the painful lessons he endured.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that in March it will publish '"A Very Private School: A Memoir." Gallery is calling the book a “clear-eyed, firsthand account of a ”culture of cruelty." Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, also will write about his “happy life at home” during that time, according to Gallery.

Charles Spencer, who has previously expressed his unhappiness with boarding school, said in a statement released Wednesday that he had finally reached a point where he could make sense of his experiences and place them within a historical context.

“I’m writing this book before my memories of half a century ago tip over into that chasm of forgetfulness that shadows old age,” he said. "Beyond my own experiences, I wanted to look at what, really, was going on in this strangely secretive place.”

According to its web site, Maidwell is a boarding and day school for boys and girls, ages 4 to 13. A welcome note from Headmaster Anthony Rendall describes it as a “warm, welcoming vibrant prep school set in the beautiful English countryside.”

Spencer, 59, has written such bestsellers as “The White Ship,” “Blenheim” and “To Catch a King." He currently co-hosts the podcast Rabbit Hole Detectives.

Editors' Picks

ICE paid millions for empty detention beds in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: At pro-Israel rally, Georgia leaders warn of long political fight ahead
2h ago

Credit: Scott Olson

Walmart to open dairy facility with 400 jobs in South Georgia
46m ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
Dry start ahead of widespread rain this evening
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

2 injured after small plane crashes into tree in Clayton County
19m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Lidia dissipates after making landfall as Category 4 hurricane near Mexico's Puerto...
9m ago
House Republicans are running into trouble trying to nominate a new speaker after ousting...
11m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher as Treasury yields mostly ease
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
21h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
21h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top