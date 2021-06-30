Charles Oakley memoir 'The Last Enforcer' to publish in 2022

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, announced Wednesday that it will publish Oakley's “The Last Enforcer” on Feb. 1, 2022. The book will be co-written by longtime NBA writer Frank Isola. Jordan is contributing a foreword.

“I want people to know that on and off the court, I always tried to do the right thing and protect those that I care about," Oakley said in a statement Wednesday. Throughout the years I’ve told my B and C stories. With this book, I brought my A stories.”