Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono's home and said they seized about $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing profits of more than $1.5 million from the scheme, which began in November 2021.

“I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent,” Tierney said in a statement with other officials.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison added, “As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health.”