X

Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor

National & World News
22 minutes ago
Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022.

Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the charges, which were filed Tuesday in a Warren court in suburban Detroit.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, Jamie Wilmoth, 36, and Willie Reed, 37, each face more than 20 charges, including election forgery and conducting a criminal enterprise, according to online court records.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and millionaire businessman Perry Johnson were considered to be strong candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, but they were barred from the August primary ballot.

State election officials said their petitions were rife with bogus signatures collected by paid petition circulators and, as a result, they didn't have enough valid signatures to qualify. Three more candidates were also knocked off the ballot.

No candidate was personally accused of knowingly submitting fraudulent petitions.

The Wilmoths and Reed have not yet appeared in court. They could not immediately be reached for comment, and court records list no defense attorneys who could be asked about the charges.

Business and campaign records show Shawn Wilmoth was affiliated with First Choice Contracting LLC, a signature-collection company that was paid more than $200,000 by at least two disqualified candidates, the Detroit Free Press reported.

After the signature scandal, Tudor Dixon emerged as the Republican nominee for governor but lost the general election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Johnson lately has his eyes on a bigger prize: He's been campaigning in Iowa for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Photographer Joanne Savio, choreographer Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Courtesy of Mary Pat Henry

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Joanne Savio and Duane Cyrus

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The Dancer: A beautiful and tragic life12h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic recovering after crashes clear I-85 South near airport
1h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: One more day of rainy weather
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New survey aims to define Latino agenda in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Fulton commission denies Republican elections nominee again
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Weekly US applications for unemployment aid remain elevated
1m ago
Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution
1m ago
Shifting S. Africa coal plant for clean energy needs millions in loans; experts say...
2m ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top