Charges are dropped against 2 men in connection with Patriots fan's death in 2023

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two Rhode Island men in connection with the death of a fan following an altercation at a New England Patriots game in 2023.

Justin Mitchell and John Vieira had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct. They were accused of punching Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The charges were dropped Friday “in the interest of justice,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a court filing. No further explanation was given.