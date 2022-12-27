ajc logo
Chargers S James ejected after 2 personal fouls in 3 plays

33 minutes ago
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has been ejected from the Monday night game at Indianapolis after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected from Monday night’s game late in the first half after drawing two personal foul calls in three plays against the Indianapolis Colts.

The three-time Pro Bowler drew a facemask penalty when Michael Pittman Jr.'s helmet came off following a 7-yard catch. Then, two plays later, James was called for hitting a defenseless receiver with the crown of his helmet.

The second play sent Colts receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

James was escorted off the field after the two penalties allowed Indy to drive for 46-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

James also had the second of the Chargers' two first-half interceptions. He had missed the previous two games with a quadriceps injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

