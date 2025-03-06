Nation & World News
Chargers release linebacker Joey Bosa after 9 seasons with the franchise

The Los Angeles Chargers released Joey Bosa
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) drinks water before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Chargers released Joey Bosa on Wednesday night, ending the linebacker's nine-season tenure with the franchise.

The move was expected due to Bosa's large salary cap number and injury history. Bosa had a cap number of $36.47 million for the 2025 season, but the Chargers will save $25.36 million in cap space.

Bosa was the third overall pick by the Chargers in the 2016 NFL draft and was the last player on the roster from when the team played in San Diego. He signed a five-year extension worth $135 million in 2020 that made him the league's highest-paid defensive player at the time.

Bosa played in 14 games with nine starts this past season. But his five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he has played at least 12 games as he battled hip and back injuries.

After seeing action in 16 games in 2021, Bosa saw the field for only 14 games combined in the 2022 and '23 season. He missed most of 2022 because of a groin injury, but returned late in the year. He was sidelined the final seven games in 2023 with a foot injury.

Bosa's 72 sacks are tied for 10th most in the NFL since he entered the league and are second in franchise history.

