Chargers release linebacker Joey Bosa after 9 seasons with the franchise

Bosa played in 14 games with nine starts this past season. But his five sacks were his fewest in the six seasons during which he has played at least 12 games as he battled hip and back injuries.

After seeing action in 16 games in 2021, Bosa saw the field for only 14 games combined in the 2022 and '23 season. He missed most of 2022 because of a groin injury, but returned late in the year. He was sidelined the final seven games in 2023 with a foot injury.

Bosa's 72 sacks are tied for 10th most in the NFL since he entered the league and are second in franchise history.

