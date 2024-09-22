Chargers QB Justin Herbert will play against the Steelers despite an ankle injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is active and will play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbert had been questionable with a right ankle injury sustained in last week's victory over the Carolina Panthers. He made his way onto the Acrisure Stadium turf about two hours before the kickoff and spent 30 minutes testing the ankle while wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The ankle got rolled up on in the third quarter against the Panthers. He stayed in to finish off the 26-3 rout but did not practice on Wednesday and was listed as limited on Thursday after doing some light throwing.