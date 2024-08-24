Nation & World News

Chargers players crawl through ceiling panel to escape stuck hotel elevator

Several Los Angeles Chargers players and other members of the travelling party crawled through a ceiling panel to escape a stuck hotel elevator Friday night
19 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — Several Los Angeles Chargers players and other members of the travelling party crawled through a ceiling panel to escape a stuck hotel elevator Friday night.

The NFL said on social media that around 7:30 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue assisted the people on the elevator through the ceiling panel to an adjacent elevator.

“The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts ensuring everyone's safety,” the team said.

The Chargers are set finish the preseason Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Los Angeles will open the regular season at home Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

___

NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

