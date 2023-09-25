Chargers' Mike Williams tore his left ACL during Sunday's win, MRI reveals

Credit: AP

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.

The team said an MRI on Monday morning confirmed the ACL tear. There isn't a timetable on surgery since the swelling in the knee needs to go down.

Williams suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The seventh-year receiver had a catch for an 11-yard gain when the injury took place.

Williams had seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown during the game. He had 19 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown this season.

Williams missed four regular-season games last season because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Keenan Allen is the Chargers' top receiver, but Joshua Palmer and first-round pick Quentin Johnston will be expected to pick up the slack in Williams' absence.

Allen set a single-game franchise record with 18 receptions for 215 yards in Sunday's game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

