Chaotic scene unfolded as 3 were shot and killed outside Kentucky driver's license office

Authorities have not said whether the victims knew each other or knew whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses said the chaos unfolded at the busy office, which had a line out the door. Jalen Eddings told WHAS-TV that he had gone to the office but went back to his car to wait out the long line when the shooting unfolded nearby. He said two masked men shot the man multiple times, including as he lay on the ground, before they ran off. He said he didn’t see them fire at the women.

“Like I was just in shock, I couldn’t believe it, it was like something off of a movie,” Eddings said.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville. Police evidence markers were set on the ground around an area about 20 feet (about six meters) from the entrance to the building Friday afternoon.

Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said Friday that the shooter left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy, and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said.

Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the police department, said in an email Saturday that the department had no further updates to share about the search for suspects.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement on social media calling the shooting “a senseless act of violence.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which operates the license office, said in a news release that security at the office locked down the building quickly after the shooting and that none of its employees were harmed.

Another witness, Ali Raza, told WHAS that he was inside the office when he "suddenly heard a lot of shots and the people were screaming.”

He said that a security guard inside worked quickly by telling them to get on the ground.

“He told us to go back and get on the ground. He saved us basically,” he said.

