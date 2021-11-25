Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

“This tragedy was completely predictable, indeed it was predicted and it was completely preventable,” Zoe Gardner, of the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants, told the BBC. “This has to be a time for our government to mark a turning point.''

"We need to offer people alternatives to the smuggling boats.”

Johnson said Wednesday it was clear that French operations to stop migrant boats from leaving French shores “haven’t been enough," despite millions of pounds of support promised by the British government this summer meant to fund more police patrols on French beaches.

But Calais lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont told the BBC that more patrols “will not change anything because we have 200 to 300 kilometers (125 to 185 miles) of shore to monitor 24/7."

“I think it’s time for both our governments to stop blaming each other and to try and talk to each other and find real solutions, not a crazy solution such as having more and more people patrolling, sending the British Army to the French shore,” Dumont said. “That is not acceptable and will not change anything.”

On Thursday, Natalie Elphicke, a Conservative member of Britain's Parliament for Dover and Deal on the southern English coast, said it was “absolutely vital that the French police stop the boats leaving in the first place.”

“Rather disappointingly, yesterday we saw the French police in footage standing by while boats got together and migrants got it them and they went off the shore in France," she told The Associated Press. “Britain has offered to help with people and resources, and I hope the French will now take up that offer and other European countries will come to France’s aid.”

Caption A group of people thought to be migrants wait in a holding area after being brought in to Dover, Kent, England, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption A group of people thought to be migrants wait on a holding bus after being brought in to Dover, Kent, England, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption Migrants board a bus at a volunteers center, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.(AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption Migrants sleep on the pavement Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption Migrants sleep on the pavement Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Calais, northern France. Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved in what was the deadliest migration tragedy to date on the dangerous sea lane.(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

Caption A border force boat sits in in the harbour backdroped by the cliffs of Dover following a small boat incident in the English Channel, in Dover, England, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Caption A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, England by the RNLI, following a small boat incident in the English Channel, Thursday Nov. 25, 2021. On Wednesday around 30 migrants bound for Britain died when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France’s interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller