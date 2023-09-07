Chandler Jones again posts, then deletes criticism of Raiders' management

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to criticize team officials

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
5 hours ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to criticize team officials, posting and then deleting Wednesday night that the club sent someone from the city of Las Vegas' crisis response team to his home.

Jones showed a picture on his Instagram account he said was the badge of the person at his door.

“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.

He also threatened to publicize unspecified information on Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels if Jones doesn't play Sunday when the Raiders open their season at the Denver Broncos.

This is the second time this week Jones took to Instagram to show his discontent. He also criticized McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday, saying he was locked out of the team facility. Jones also deleted that post.

“Now I understand why players turn to social media," Jones said in the post Wednesday that he later took down. “At first I frowned upon it. But it's our only outlet. If I didn't do this, it would've been kept under wraps..”

McDaniels was asked about Jones when he met with the media on Wednesday and called it a "private matter."

“If there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that,” McDaniels said. “But as of right now, no.”

McDaniels did say the situation was “day to day” and that Jones wasn't in the facility. Jones' status for the game at Denver was unclear.

“We're dealing with it internally,” McDaniels said.

If Jones doesn't play, Tyree Wilson is listed as his backup on the depth chart. The Raiders drafted Wilson seventh overall this year out of Texas Tech. Third-year pro Malcolm Koonce is another possibility.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting Coco Gauff's US Open semifinal win...
12m ago
Trump hosts $100,000-per-person Bedminster fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills
40m ago
Al-Qaida-linked insurgents in Mali kill 49 civilians and 15 soldiers in attacks, military...
41m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top