Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago

Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre’s 50th anniversary

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chance the Rapper will take Apple store customers in Chicago on his hip-hop journey as part of an audio series celebrating the genre's 50th anniversary.

Chance the Rapper will discuss becoming a rap star, the technology company announced Monday, at the Apple Michigan Avenue location in his hometown. He'll make the appearance at the retail store Wednesday during an event hosted by Today at Apple, which offers free in-store educational sessions for devices and programs.

The Grammy winner expects to discuss the impact hip-hop had on his life, including his venture as an independent artist and the 10th anniversary of his critically acclaimed “Acid Rap” mixtape. He will have a conversation with Ebro Darden, global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music.

Chance the Rapper said he wants to celebrate a rap culture that “empowered a generation and gave voice to the voiceless.”

Throughout August and September, Today at Apple will host several events with artists from across the genre featuring rappers, producers and DJs. The sessions are inspired by Apple Music’s Hip-Hop DNA, a 20-episode audio series.

Other sessions will include conversations with rappers Rapsody, Lola Brooke and LaRussell along with producers Just Blaze and Harry Fraud. Other sessions will touch on racial equity and a live digital art competition.

The events will be held in Apple store locations in New York, Chicago and San Francisco.

“We can’t wait to welcome customers and music lovers to learn about the creative process of these incredible artists,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of retail engagement and marketing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
3h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
5h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ethiopian airstrike on a town square in the restive Amhara region kills 26, health...
5m ago
Russia targets city of Odesa with missiles and drones but Ukraine says it shot them all...
5m ago
Six former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
17h ago
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Fulton Trump indictments: How we got here and what’s ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top