Chance McMillian available for Texas Tech in Elite 8 against Florida

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian returned for the Red Raiders' Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury.

After checking into the game at the 15:22 mark of the opening half, McMillian had his first shot attempt blocked by Will Richard. He made a short jumper on his next shot.

McMillian took part in warmups before the game Saturday and the school listed him as available as a reserve. McMillian grew up in San Francisco, went to high school in nearby Vallejo and had been looking forward to playing in front of friends and family.