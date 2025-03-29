Nation & World News
Chance McMillian available for Texas Tech in Elite 8 against Florida

Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian has returned for the Red Raiders’ Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury
Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian (0) prepares to shoot during practice Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in San Francisco, ahead of a Sweet 16 game against Arkansas in the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian (0) prepares to shoot during practice Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in San Francisco, ahead of a Sweet 16 game against Arkansas in the NCAA college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Updated 5 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian returned for the Red Raiders' Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury.

After checking into the game at the 15:22 mark of the opening half, McMillian had his first shot attempt blocked by Will Richard. He made a short jumper on his next shot.

McMillian took part in warmups before the game Saturday and the school listed him as available as a reserve. McMillian grew up in San Francisco, went to high school in nearby Vallejo and had been looking forward to playing in front of friends and family.

McMillian leads the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and is shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He is third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

Coach Grant McCasland had thought McMillian would play in the Sweet 16 game against Arkansas, but the senior guard didn't feel quite ready after participating in an earlier shootaround.

Florida forward Alex Condon was in the starting lineup for the top-seeded Gators after missing time in their Sweet 16 game with a sprained right ankle. Condon returned for the second half in the win over Maryland.

The 6-foot-11 Condon leads the Gators with 7.7 rebounds per game and is fourth in scoring at 10.9 points. He missed two weeks in February with a sprained right ankle.

___

Florida forward Alex Condon (21) shoots over Maryland center Derik Queen (25) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Mississippi guard Eduardo Klafke (8) and Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) vie for a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Elon Musk departs the White House, Friday, Mar. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

