Nation & World News

Champions League matches go ahead despite Islamic State terror threat

This week’s Champions League soccer games are going ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat
Police officers escort the bus carrying the Real Madrid players outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers escort the bus carrying the Real Madrid players outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Updated 18 minutes ago

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — This week’s Champions League games are going ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat, the governing body of European soccer said Tuesday.

Several posters circulated on social media alleging to be from the Al-Azaim Foundation — a media arm of ISIS-K — called for attacks at the four stadiums hosting the matches this week. The Associated Press could not verify the authenticity of the posts.

“UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” UEFA said in a statement. “All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

There are two matches scheduled to be held in Madrid. Real Madrid hosted Manchester City on Tuesday and Atletico Madrid welcomes Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

There was no noticeable change to the security plans outside the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, with an extensive police presence already expected ahead of the match. There were no early reports by local authorities of unusual security incidents.

Arsenal played Bayern Munich in London on Tuesday and Paris Saint-Germain hosts Barcelona the following day.

"I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight’s match (in London) and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully,” Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said.

Before the Arsenal game, there were no obvious indicators that security had been ramped up, with roads near the Emirates Stadium open as usual and fans milling about calmly.

France Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said police have considerably reinforced security around the Parc des Princes in Paris.

“We have seen, among others, a statement from the Islamic State, which is particularly targeting stadiums. It’s not new,” Darmanin said. “This morning we asked the general director of interior security to communicate the information we have with the other (security) services of the other countries hosting the quarterfinals.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22 in which 144 people were killed.

The return matches in the Champions League are scheduled for next week.

PSG defender Danilo said he and his teammates “need to concentrate on the soccer,” but coach Luis Enrique said the threat was worrying.

“Who wouldn’t be concerned by that. Of course we’re concerned," the PSG coach said. "We hope it’s only a threat and that nothing will happen.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Police arrive to patrol outside Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in London, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in London, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A memorabilia vendor outside Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg soccer match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in London, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers check and seal the sewage system adjacent to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, before the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers patrol outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers take positions outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers cordon off the road outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers stand guard outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. This week's Champions League soccer games will go ahead as scheduled despite an Islamic State terror threat. A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued multiple posts calling for attacks at the stadiums hosting quarterfinal matches in Paris, Madrid and London. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board extends search for new superintendent

Credit: NYT

Medal of Honor recipient Ralph Puckett Jr. of Columbus dies
55m ago

Credit: File photo

Man who robbed, tied up 88-year-old Brookhaven woman gets 15 years
1h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Gwinnett DA to charge driver in crash that killed 4-year-old at mall
2h ago
The Latest
Democrats pounce on Arizona abortion ruling and say it could help them in November's...
13m ago
Biden meets Japan's PM Kishida over shared concerns about China and differences on US...
16m ago
Idaho teen faces federal terrorism charge. Prosecutors say he planned to attack a church...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: cus

Atlanta punching above its weight, says new economic analysis from bank and UNC
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well
No charges for driver in Gwinnett 4-year-old’s pedestrian death