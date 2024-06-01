Nation & World News

Champions League final: Real Madrid seals 15th European Cup after 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

Vinicius Junior has sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final in London
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Vinicius Junior scored and sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final on Saturday.

The Brazil forward doubled Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley Stadium, nine minutes after after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giant in front.

Victory sealed a record-extending fifth Champions League title for coach Carlo Ancelotti, his third with Madrid.

Meanwhile Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Nacho have won European club soccer’s biggest prize on six occasions to equal the benchmark set by Madrid icon Paco Gento.

Dortmund paid the price for not making the most of its first half dominance when Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off a series of saves and Niclas Fullkrug hit the post.

Madrid took full advantage after the break.

Carvajal met Kroos’ corner at the near post in the 74th to power a header past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled the lead moments later, but then turned provider when slipping in Vinicius. With just Kobel to beat, the forward fired his shot into the far corner and raced off in celebration.

Rock star Lenny Kravitz got the crowd going before kickoff with a pre-game show that included fireworks and some of his biggest hits like “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

It was Vinicius who was dancing after his goal effectively killed off Dortmund’s hopes of pulling off one of the biggest Champions League upsets in recent memory.

For a long time, the German side looked capable of halting Madrid after dominating the chances in the first half.

Coach Edin Terzic tactically outmanoeuvred Ancelotti in every department, with Madrid’s stars subdued.

Only a combination of Courtois and the frame of the goal kept the scores level at the break after the keeper twice kept Karim Adeyemi from scoring and then watched as Fullkrug’s sliding effort came back off the post.

The break clearly helped Madrid and it slowly took control in the second half.

Carvajal’s goal came straight from the training ground, with the defender heading over from one corner before eventually converting, while Vinicius put the game beyond doubt.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, second from left, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti sits on the bench during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, center, performs on the pitch before the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, center, performs on the pitch before the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Lenny Kravitz performs ahead of the the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer, second left, and stewards chase a pitch invader during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid fans watch on screens at Santiago Bernabeu stadium the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Antonio Ruediger, left, clears the ball ahead of Dortmund's Jadon Sancho during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, center, gets past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on the ground, during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, left, tries to tackle Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, left, attempts a shot at goal and hits the post in front of Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, makes a save in front Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, reacts after failing to score during the Champions League final soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta water outage: Residents blast city response as crews work on repairs1h ago

Emory University Hospital Midtown must divert and move some patients after massive water...
19m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Saturday (with...
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Social media fury erupts as Atlanta water outage drags on
The Latest

Credit: AP

WHO member countries approve steps to bolster health regulations to better brace for...
20m ago
34 taken into custody after pro-Palestinian protest at Brooklyn Museum, artwork damage...
23m ago
Boeing's first astronaut flight called off at the last minute in latest setback
39m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?