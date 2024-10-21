Breaking: Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse
Champion cleared of cheating with a metal chestnut at the World Conker Championships

A British chestnut-whacking champion has been cleared of cheating after an investigation into alleged malfeasance at the World Conker Championships
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — A British chestnut-whacking champion was cleared Monday of cheating after an investigation into alleged malfeasance at the World Conker Championships.

Organizers of the nutty annual event said that Dave Jakins, a veteran competitor nicknamed “King Conker,” did not use a steel chestnut to conquer his rival.

The traditional game, played by generations of British schoolchildren, involves players using conkers — the glossy brown seeds of the horse chestnut tree — threaded onto a string to try and smash their opponent’s chestnut.

More than 200 conkers enthusiasts entered the annual competition in the village of Southwick in central England earlier this month. Jakins, 82, won the men’s tournament. But organizers launched an investigation after claims that he might have used a steel chestnut that was in his pocket.

Investigators said they studied film and photo evidence and took testimony from judges and umpires, and concluded that “it would be near impossible for Mr. Jakins to have swapped the conkers unnoticed.”

Organizers said they accepted Jakins’ claim “that he had had the (steel) conker to amuse people and as part of his role as ‘King Conker,’” and had used a real chestnut in the contest.

Organizers also said the losing finalist, Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, had “accepted defeat with good grace and sportsmanship,” after media reports that he had made the cheating allegation.

The overall title of World Conker Champion was won by Kelci Banschbach, originally from Indianapolis. The 34-year-old was crowned “queen conker” after beating Jakins in the final. She was the first American to win the title since the World Conker Championships began in 1965.

