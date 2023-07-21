'Challengers,' starring Zendaya, will skip Venice premiere due to actors strike, moves to 2024

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X
Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Luca Guadagnino's "Challengers," starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike.

The R-rated "Challengers," in which Zendaya stars as a tennis coach involved in a love triangle, had been planned to kick off the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 30 before opening in theaters Sept. 15. But with actors striking from working or promoting their films — including walking any red carpets — distributor MGM, which is owned by Amazon Studios, will instead open "Challengers" in theaters April 26 next year.

“After thoughtful consideration with our partners, and given the parameters that SAG-AFTRA has outlined for its membership, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw ‘Challengers’ from this year’s Venice International Film Festival," MGM said in a statement Friday. "We look forward to celebrating the film when we can do so with our ensemble cast, director Luca Guadagnino and the filmmaking team at a later date.”

“Challengers," which co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, is the first major fall festival film to drop out due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But many in the film industry are anxiously watching how long the strikes drag on and how they might disrupt the major fall film festivals. Venice, followed by the Telluride, Toronto and New York festivals, are hugely important launching pads for fall movies. But their premieres could be muted without stars in attendance.

Venice organizers announced Friday that Edoardo De Angelis's “Comandante” will instead open the 80th Venice Film Festival next month.

Several films set for release in August have also been delayed due to the strike. A24's “Problemista” has been taken off the release schedule. The film, by Julio Torres and starring Tilda Swinton, had been set to open Aug. 24. And Lionsgate is delaying Marc Foster's “Wonder” spinoff “White Bird” from Aug. 18 until later in the year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant27m ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
34m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
58m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
2h ago

YSL Trial: Rapper Young Thug denied bond a third time
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail
7m ago
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
10m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street ends mixed, still marks another winning week
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
7h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
6h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top