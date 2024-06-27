Breaking: Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA draft
Nation & World News

Chairman of federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico finances to step down

The chairman of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances has announced he is stepping down as the U.S. territory struggles to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by its troubled power company
21 minutes ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The chairman of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances announced Wednesday he is stepping down as the U.S. territory struggles to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by its troubled power company.

The announcement by David Skeel came the same day U.S. President Joe Biden appointed Luis Ubiñas as the newest board member and reassigned former bankruptcy judge Arthur González and educator Betty Rosa to the board. Ubiñas, an investor and business consultant, will fill the spot left by Antonio Medina as the board enters its third term.

Skeel said his tenure will end when Biden appoints someone to fill his seat.

Skeel, who served on the board for nearly eight years, said it has achieved a stable budget for Puerto Rico and massively reduced the government's debt.

Last week, the board announced it would ask the judge overseeing the restructuring plan for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority to reopen the hearings related to the debt. After a series of hearings in March, a federal court ruled that bondholders have the right to be repaid the full amount of their debt.

The decision was a setback for the board and comes as Puerto Ricans continue to experience frequent electrical outages.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta reaches 100 degrees for 1st time since 20192h ago

Credit: Robin Rudd

Ex-Atlanta deputy chief resigns from helm of Chattanooga force amid probe

Credit: File photo

Victims of Gwinnett van crash that killed 7 settle for $162 million
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Kenya Moore won’t be back on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after suspension
The Latest
Military flees Bolivia government palace after coup attempt fails, general taken into...
7m ago
2024 NBA draft tracker: List of first-round picks
9m ago
Texas man executed for 2001 abduction and killing of 18-year-old woman
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
1h ago
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 26-July 3