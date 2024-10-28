At least 40 soldiers are killed in an attack on a military base, Chad's president says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s presidency said at least 40 soldiers were killed by unidentified assailants during a Sunday night attack on a military base in the country’s west.

President Mahamat Deby Itno visited the base early Monday morning and announced the launch of a military operation to track the assailants.

Chad has long battled with an insurgency in the country's west, near the border with Nigeria. In June nine people were killed and more than 40 injured when a fire set off explosions at a military ammunition depot in the capital, N'Djamena.