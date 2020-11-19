CFP exec. director: Dates of games, selections unchanged

“We reserve the right to discuss this again if the circumstances change,” Hancock said.

Nearly 30 major college football games have been postponed or canceled in the last two weeks because of COVID-19 as virus cases surge across the country. Numerous games have been rescheduled for mid-December and if disruptions continue at this rate some postponed games are at risk of not being made up.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are already canceling conference games because their late starts left no room for make-up dates.

Hancock said if a team chosen to participate in the semifinals cannot play in the scheduled date because of COVID-19-related problems, the team will not be replaced.

“Flexibility is out friend," Hancock said.