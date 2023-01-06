CES 2023: Stellantis preps cost cuts due to higher EV prices

Tavares said he's not certain about costs going up or whether Belvidere will be closed, but said Stellantis must be prepared for a shrinking auto market globally.

“We'll see how things move in the next few months,” he said, adding that a significant economic slowdown won't help the Belvidere plant. But he said that if the economy comes back strongly, there's no recession and consumers are still buying vehicles, “Then we'll adapt our decisions.”

He said worries about electric vehicle affordability extend to Italy, France, Spain, Greece and other European counties “which means we need to accelerate the cost reduction on that technology to make it more affordable.”

Stellantis, he said, has seen its production costs rise, especially raw materials and because of the shortage of computer chips. It has to cut fixed, variable and distribution costs to offset those, plus the increased cost of EVs. Otherwise vehicles will be too expensive or profit margins will drop, Tavares said.

“Are we sure that we will not need the (factory) capacity? No, we are not sure,” he said. “If you keep for a signification amount of time capacity that you don't use, you put yourself in trouble. That's what experience shows. So you need to continually adjust your capacity to your needs."

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher