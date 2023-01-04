ajc logo
X

CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from tech show

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CES is not allowing Russian exhibitors to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — CES is not allowing Russian companies to display their gadgets at the annual tech show because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association, the trade group putting together the event in Las Vegas, said the move has only impacted one potential exhibitor.

The organization did not immediately respond to an inquiry about how many Russian companies attended past CES events, or if there was less interest from them this year. The U.S. is among about 30 countries that have sanctioned Russia over the invasion.

CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro, who previously called the Russian invasion a “tragic and illegal assault on the people and independent nation of Ukraine," said some Ukrainian tech companies and startups will display their gadgets at the Las Vegas show.

“A lot of people from around the world want to support Ukraine,” Shapiro said in an interview, while wearing a Ukrainian flag pin on his jacket lapel. “I know my wife actively seeks out products from Ukraine that she can order. And we have bought stuff from Ukraine directly.”

The tech show is expected to draw up to 100,000 attendees by the time it concludes on Sunday. It kicked off on Tuesday evening with media previews from just some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. CES officially opens Thursday. It’s open to the media and others in the tech industry, but not the general public.

___

For more on CES, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/technology

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job 10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
8h ago
The Latest
As storm hits, California orders evacuations in coastal area
16m ago
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
17m ago
Jets committed to help Wilson 'through hell or high water'
20m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top