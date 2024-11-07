Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Certain absentee ballots in one Georgia county will be counted if they're received late

Certain voters in Georgia’s third-largest county who received their absentee ballots late will have their votes counted as long as their ballots were postmarked by Election Day and are received by Friday
A woman holds up her sticker that signifies that she has officially voted in the state of Georgia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

AP

AP

A woman holds up her sticker that signifies that she has officially voted in the state of Georgia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (AP)
45 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Certain voters in Georgia's third-largest county who received their absentee ballots late will have their votes counted as long as their ballots were postmarked by Election Day and are received by Friday.

Cobb County, just north of Atlanta, didn't mail out absentee ballots to some 3,400 voters who had requested them until late last week. Georgia law says absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. But a judge in a lower court ruled late last week that the ballots at issue could be counted if they're received by this Friday, three days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday issued an order staying that ruling and instructing county election officials to notify the affected voters that their ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The high court on Wednesday, the day after the elections, asked the parties whether they were still interested in pursuing the appeal.

The Republican National Committee and the Georgia Republican Party, which had appealed the lower court ruling, asked to withdraw the appeal. The high court granted that request and lifted the stay, restoring the lower court's ruling.

That means that ballots from affected voters will be included in the county's official election results if they were postmarked by Tuesday and are received by 5 p.m. Friday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia high court says absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, even in county...
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia county says more than 3,000 absentee ballots being mailed late just days before...
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Georgia. Is it already too late?
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court: Cobb County absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

California governor calls special session to protect liberal policies from Trump...10m ago
Middle East latest: Large airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel expands northern Gaza...11m ago
Putin congratulates Trump on his election victory in his first public comments on the US...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters1h ago
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion2h ago
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose