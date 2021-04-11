CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

The new statement could come early this week and would build on one that 72 Black executives signed last month in the wake of changes to Georgia’s voting laws, according to the newspaper’s report.

A number of companies and their leaders have spoken up on the issue in recent weeks. While Republican lawmakers such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have derided such action, many activists and others say big business hasn’t gone far enough.

More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states, according to a tally from the Brennan Center for Justice, a public-policy think tank.

The Journal reported that some executives on the call described some bills as either racist or restrictive, and several participants described their efforts as critical to democracy, rather than partisan.

While many companies indicated their support of a statement or further action, some remain reticent to speak out on a politically charged issue.