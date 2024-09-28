Nation & World News

CEO of hospital operator facing Senate scrutiny will step down following contempt resolution

The CEO of a hospital operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in May will step down after failing to testify before a U.S. Senate panel
The chair reserved for Steward Health Care System CEO Ralph de la Torre sits empty after de la Torre failed to show and testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The chair reserved for Steward Health Care System CEO Ralph de la Torre sits empty after de la Torre failed to show and testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — The CEO of a hospital operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in May will step down after failing to testify before a U.S. Senate panel.

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company's troubled recent history has drawn scrutiny from elected officials in New England, where some of its hospitals are located.

A spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms” and “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said earlier this month that Congress "will hold Dr. de la Torre accountable for his greed and for the damage he has caused to hospitals and patients throughout America."

De la Torre's resignation is effective Oct. 1. The Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday that was intended to hold him in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a committee.

The Senate panel has been looking into Steward's bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kentucky upsets No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 with late TD and missed FG by Rebels in final...5m ago
At least 56 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the...6m ago
Footage of motorcade racing JFK to the hospital after he was shot sells for $137,500 at...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents