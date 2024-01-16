CEO of Barstool Sports announces she's leaving, saying 'the work I came here to do is done'

NEW YORK (AP) — Erika Ayers Badan will step down as CEO of Barstool Sports, the media brand that has grown explosively over the past decade, she said Tuesday.

Badan said in a social media video that she feels "like the work I came here to do is done."

She'd been with the company since 2016. Barstool was sold back to its founder, Dave Portnoy, last year by PENN Entertainment after efforts to get the company into the sports betting business did not work out.