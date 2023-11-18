Century-overdue library book is finally returned in Minnesota

The future of the book is unsure. John Larson, the St. Paul Public Library’s digital library coordinator, said he doubted it will go back into circulation because of its delicate condition, but expected the library to hang onto it.

“It has reached a point where it’s not just an old book, it’s an artifact. It has a little bit of history to it,” he said.

Larson said in his 25 years working for the library it was the oldest book he ever saw returned.

“There’s been a time or two when something has come back and maybe it has been checked out for 20 or 30 years, but nothing where it looks like it has been out for some 100 years,” he said.