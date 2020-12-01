Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse

“It's not a time for political brinksmanship," Manchin said. “Emergency relief is needed now more than ever before. The people need to know that we are not going to leave until we get something accomplished."

The pressure comes as Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to reconvene their conversations about COVID relief and other end-of-session items, including a $1.4 trillion catchall government funding bill, as the Trump administration comes to a close. Mnuchin told reporters as he arrived at a Senate Banking Committee hearing to assess earlier COVID rescue efforts that he and Pelosi are focused primarily on the unfinished appropriations bills.

“I will be speaking to the speaker this afternoon. We’re going to talk about where we are on the appropriations issue. Keeping the government running, that is the first priority," Mnuchin told reporters. “And I’m sure we’ll also be mentioning COVID Relief.”

Pelosi and Mnuchin grappled over a relief bill for weeks before the election, discussing legislation of up to $2 trillion, but Senate GOP conservatives opposed their efforts and Pelosi refused to yield on key points.

The centrist lawmakers, both moderates and conservatives, billed the proposal as a temporary patch to hold things over until next year. It contains $45 billion for transportation, including aid to transit systems and Amtrak, $82 billion to reopen schools and universities, funding for vaccines and health care providers, and money for food stamps, rental assistance, and the Postal Service.

“It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge" to the Biden administration, said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who was among the Democrats backing the proposal Tuesday.