Central Europe presidents mark 30 years of Visegrad Group

Next week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will host the V4 group’s government leaders' anniversary meeting with European Council President Charles Michel at the Wawel Castle in Krakow, southern Poland.

The meeting is set to work out a declaration of future goals for the group and discuss issues related to the internet and online games, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek.

The V4 was founded in February 1991 from a declaration of cooperation that then-Presidents Lech Walesa of Poland, Vaclav Havel of then-Czechoslovakia and Jozsef Antall of Hungary signed in Visegrad, Hungary. Poland currently holds the group's 12-month rotating presidency, which it will hand over to Hungary on July 1.

