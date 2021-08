Central America migrants disoriented by US expulsion flights

“We have capacity for 30 people. Yesterday we received 100,” he said. “We’re talking about those that Mexico’s immigration expels and the ones they’re sending on the (U.S.) flights every day, some 500 migrants left here at the border.”

Most are women and children, he said. “We know that in these situations women and children are victims of all kinds of abuse in the street.” Human traffickers were also there giving the migrants bad information to keep them from seeking help so instead they could sell their services, he said.

When the expelled migrants board their flights in Brownsville, Texas they don’t know where they are going. Some think California, others back home. Some said when they got off the Mexican buses, authorities told them buses waited for them in Guatemala to return them to their countries.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained Thursday that the new measure aims to make it harder for migrants expelled under pandemic-related restrictions that prohibit them from seeking asylum to return to the U.S. border. Migrants interviewed this week said they were not asked by U.S. or Mexican authorities if they needed protection.

The U.S. has flown Mexican migrants deep into Mexico before to deter them from trying to enter the U.S. again, but this is the first time it is flying Central Americans to southern Mexican cities like Villahermosa and Tapachula.

The administration is starting the flights at 24 times a month, with hopes of ramping up, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Mexico agreed to support the effort amid strains between the administration and Central American governments and their reluctance to accept more direct deportation flights from the United States.

Maritza Tepata arrived in El Ceibo Wednesday with her two children ages 3 and 8, after starting the day in Brownsville. On Friday, she was working in a diner, washing dishes, scrubbing floors and waiting on customers along with a Nicaraguan migrant. In exchange, she received food for her family, but otherwise was not paid.

She had fled El Salvador because a gang threatened her for not making extortion payments. Tepata, 26, had been trying to reach Los Angeles.

In addition to her children, she had been traveling with her mother, but they were separated by U.S. authorities after crossing the border into Texas. On her flight Wednesday, Tepata said, “I asked how many hours it was from the U.S. to El Salvador, that’s when they told me it wasn’t going to El Salvador, but to Mexico.”

She had paid $14,000 to a smuggler to cross and now faced a debt she had little hope of repaying without reaching the U.S.

United Nations agencies and human rights organizations expressed concern this week over the new U.S. measures. Without screening migrants for what they were fleeing the governments were potentially putting them at risk.

“They didn’t ask me anything,” Tepata said. “I left my country because we were extorted, the father of my children didn’t help me ... I emigrated to give my children a better future.”

El Salvadoran migrant Maritza Depata, who was deported from the U.S., was flown with her two children on a chartered government flight to Villahermosa, in southern Mexico from Brownsville, Texas, and then taken by bus to El Ceibo, poses for a photo in a hotel room, in El Ceibo, Guatemala, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Depata says she decided to migrate to the US because of threats she received by gang members regarding her business. Her expulsion through three countries is part of a partnership between the governments of the US and Mexico that the Biden administration hopes will deter migrants from returning to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

An aerial view of El Ceibo, Guatemala, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, where some Central American migrants deported from the US are finding themselves stranded. Expulsion of Central American migrants through three countries is part of a partnership between the governments of the US and Mexico that the Biden administration hopes will deter migrants from returning to the U.S. border. (AP Photo/ Santiago Billy)

Families hang out on a porch at a migrant shelter, where migrants can stay for a night and receive a free meals, in El Ceibo, Guatemala, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The shelter holds up to 30 people but in the last few days it has provided shelter to as many as a hundred migrants. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)