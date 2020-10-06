Census head says order is being obeyed, but gripes continue

Koh’s injunction suspended a Sept. 30 deadline for ending the head count and also a Dec. 31 deadline for turning in numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. By doing this, the deadlines reverted back to a previous Census Bureau plan that had field operations ending Oct. 31 and the reporting of apportionment figures at the end of April.

With the injunction, the judge sided with civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Those groups had argued that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ended in September.

Dillingham said in his statement that the Census Bureau would be letting go of some census workers whose responsibilities were done — such as those counting people living in transitory housing.

But several census workers said in complaints to Koh's office that they had been laid off when there was still work to do or told that there were no more households to count in their areas when that wasn't the case.

A census taker from Texas said in an email sent Monday to Koh's court that a manager from the McAllen office had encouraged census takers, also known as enumerators, to resign, claiming they were 100% done.

“That is not true," said the census taker, whose name was redacted in the email. “There's still a lot of work to be done."

Another census taker from Manhattan sent in an email to Koh last Friday that all of his remaining cases disappeared on the app he uses to record responses, and he was told he had been put on “inactive status" because of problems with his job performance.

“There have never been any performance issues with me and my supervisor indicated that I am the second best enumerator on his team," said the census taker who also asked for anonymity in the email.

As of Monday, 99.7% of households nationwide had been counted, according to the Census Bureau, although Montana, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana hadn't yet crossed the 99% threshold.

The Census Bureau also reported Tuesday that it had more than 203,000 employees working on the 2020 census the second-to-last week in September, down from more than 229,000 workers in the previous week.

The census determines how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets and how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is distributed each year.

