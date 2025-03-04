Census Bureau under Trump seeks permission to delete questions about gender identity

The U.S. Census Bureau under the Trump administration has sought permission to delete questions about gender identity from a monthly survey that gathers near real-time data about American life.

The Census Bureau two weeks ago asked the Office of Management and Budget for permission to delete questions about gender identity from the Household Trends and Outlook Pulse Survey. The agency said the Feb. 14 request was made to align with President Donald Trump's order stripping federal money from programs that "promote gender ideology."

Issued on the first day of Trump's second term in January, his order calls for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and through policies such as federal prison assignments. The position conflicts with what the American Medical Association and other mainstream medical groups say: that extensive scientific research suggests sex and gender are better understood as a spectrum than by an either-or definition.