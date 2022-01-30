Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Censure motion over storm fails against Greek government

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

National & World News
By DEMETRIS NELLAS, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
A censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the Greek government over its handling of a severe snowstorm last Monday has been rejected after a three-day debate

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the Greek government over its handling of a severe snowstorm last Monday has been rejected after a three-day debate.

Lawmakers voted 156-142 against the motion after an often-acrimonious debate in which former prime minister and current opposition leader Alexis Tsipras criticized Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The result was expected, as the ruling center-right New Democracy holds 157 seats in the 300-member Parliament. A ruling party lawmaker was hospitalized, and another one, expelled last October, voted “present.”

Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of having “retreated into a bubble created by court jesters and incompetent pollsters,” and of being “politically finished.” He dared the prime minister to resign and call a new election, a year and a half before the end of the government’s four-year term.

The Greek opposition leader painted a bleak picture of a country where citizens are unable to live even paycheck to paycheck, with a gutted national health system.

In his response, Mitsotakis acknowledged deficiencies in dealing with the snowstorm, but highlighted his government’s achievements, noting that his government had doubled the number of intensive care units and hired 12,000 health workers. He promised an era of prosperity when the effects of the pandemic receded.

Mitsotakis also took a dig at Tsipras. “Your challenge now is to stay in second place.”

The latest polls, the validity of which the opposition disputes, show New Democracy with a double-digit lead, with the socialist Movement for Change, under a new leader, closing in on Tsipras’ left-wing Syriza party.

Monday’s storm dumped large amounts of snow on Athens, trapping thousands of drivers on the road to the airport and forcing the government to send in the army to help the motorists. There were also widespread power outages.

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is applauded by his party lawmakers during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras, during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, rear center, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, rear center, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, rear center, listens to leader of the main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a parliament session in Athens, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

caption arrowCaption
Greek leader of main opposition Syriza party Alexis Tsipras speaks during a parliament session in Athens, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Greek lawmakers participated in the last of a three-day debate on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Credit: Yorgos Karahalis

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Exit poll suggests Socialists win reelection in Portugal
19m ago
Ivey 3 in last second, No. 6 Purdue fends off No. 16 Ohio St
28m ago
Howard Hesseman, star of 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' dies at 81
35m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top