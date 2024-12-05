Celtics withstand 3-point spree to beat the Pistons 130-120

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 28 points with nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to their ninth victory in 10 games, a 130-120 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Derrick White had 14 points and 11 assists and Payton Pritchard scored 19 points off the bench for Boston. The Celtics scored 12 straight to take an 18-4 lead less than four minutes into the game and led by 20.

The Celtics held a a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter, when Detroit hit four straight 3-pointers to come within eight points, 109-101, and force Boston coach Joe Mazzulla to put Brown back in. The Pistons cut it to five in the final minute on Tobias Harris' 3-pointer, but Pritchard's 3 sealed it.