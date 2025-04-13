Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Celtics star Jaylen Brown received injections in right knee, coach Joe Mazzulla says

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has confirmed a report that Jaylen Brown received injections during the week to help his troublesome right knee that’s limited his playing time the past month
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown celebrates after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown celebrates after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KEN POWTAK – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Sunday confirmed a report that Jaylen Brown received injections during the week to help his troublesome right knee that’s limited his playing time the past month.

It was first reported by ESPN that Brown received pain management injections. The reigning Finals MVP sat out Friday's victory over Charlotte and will miss Sunday's regular season finale in the rematch against the Hornets.

“Just part of the rehab process for him to get back to be his absolute best,” Mazzulla said Sunday morning, when asked if Brown got any shots in his knee. “He’s continuing to take care of himself and put himself in great position to be ready for the postseason.”

In Boston’s run to the championship last spring, Brown was their main defender against the opponents’ top scorer.

Mazzulla said it was the player's decision to sit out. In doing so, he became ineligible for postseason awards because he'll be short of the league's threshold for total games played.

“It was more, he makes that call,” Mazzulla said. “He knows his body better than anybody. He knows exactly where he’s at. He knows where he needs to get to in order to be at his best for what matters most. The most important thing is trusting him.”

Brown’s minutes had been decreased the last month or so as he tried to work through the injury.

When asked if he was confident Brown would be ready for the start of the playoffs, Mazzulla said: “A hundred percent.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby, left, and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, right, fight for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) loses control of the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Credit: AP

Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells breaks his wrist on hard landing that sent rookie to the hospital

Joe Flacco is returning to the Cleveland Browns on a 1-year deal

Morant changes 3-point celebration to pretend grenade toss in light of league fines and warnings

The Latest

Cesar Acevedo, left, holds his infant son, Adriel Acevedo, as as nurse Tracey McElroy, right, prepares to give him a vaccination that included a polio dose at the Dallas County Health and Human Services immunization clinic in Dallas, Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Measles exploded in Texas after stagnant vaccine funding. New cuts threaten the same across the US

4m ago

Police say they are investigating an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor's residence

6m ago

Osaka Expo opens in Japan offering a vision of the future. Here's what to know

8m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

‘He just kept on shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her and shooting her,’ mother of 19-year-old victim says