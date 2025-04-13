Celtics star Jaylen Brown received injections in right knee, coach Joe Mazzulla says

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla on Sunday confirmed a report that Jaylen Brown received injections during the week to help his troublesome right knee that’s limited his playing time the past month.
It was first reported by ESPN that Brown received pain management injections. The reigning Finals MVP sat out Friday's victory over Charlotte and will miss Sunday's regular season finale in the rematch against the Hornets.
“Just part of the rehab process for him to get back to be his absolute best,” Mazzulla said Sunday morning, when asked if Brown got any shots in his knee. “He’s continuing to take care of himself and put himself in great position to be ready for the postseason.”
In Boston’s run to the championship last spring, Brown was their main defender against the opponents’ top scorer.
Mazzulla said it was the player's decision to sit out. In doing so, he became ineligible for postseason awards because he'll be short of the league's threshold for total games played.
“It was more, he makes that call,” Mazzulla said. “He knows his body better than anybody. He knows exactly where he’s at. He knows where he needs to get to in order to be at his best for what matters most. The most important thing is trusting him.”
Brown’s minutes had been decreased the last month or so as he tried to work through the injury.
When asked if he was confident Brown would be ready for the start of the playoffs, Mazzulla said: “A hundred percent.”
