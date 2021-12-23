Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract

To stay in shape, Johnson said he's been working out in the gym with his 14-year-old son.

"I wouldn’t say ‘give up,' but I didn’t have high hopes,'' Johnson said his thoughts about getting another chance.

Now, he's got an example for his son.

“I always talk to him about work, you can’t see what’s next,” he said.

Johnson was signed because Boston has seven players in the NBA's COVID protocols.

“I think it is a different situation," Boston coach Ime Udoka said about his added veteran presence "It’s a guy that all looked up to at some point. Jayson (Tatum) specifically started smiling and said: ‘That was one of my favorite players growing up.”’

Johnson found out from his agent when he was out celebrating his daughter's eighth birthday.

“When my agent called me yesterday and said this was on the table, it was a no-brainer for me.” he said. “I'm a guy that takes care of my body and I'm in pretty good shape. I felt like I was ready to take on that challenge.”

